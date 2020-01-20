Security beefed at all Karnataka airports after explosives found in Mangaluru, says K'taka Home Min

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the security of all the airports in the state has been increased after a suspicious bag containing explosives was found at Mangaluru airport.

"Today morning, around 8:45 to 9:00 am, it was noticed in CCTV that some unknown person kept his backpack. As it was suspicious in nature, it was handed over to CISF and police. They inspected along with the bomb disposal squad. Harmful explosives were found," Bommai said in a statement.

According to police, improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a bag at Mangaluru airport was defused in an open field by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad.

The state Home Minister said that Mangalore police commissioner has started an investigation into the matter.

"We have increased the security of all the airports in the state, Bangalore, Hubli, Dharwad, Belagavi and Mangalore. Terrors are trying to do such heinous acts in the country for several years. But we have been preventing it with the help of our force," Bommai said.

"Such suspicious incidents usually take place in and around January 26, to disturb the peace. Before Jan 26th, in the past seven years especially, some elements have been trying to disrupt law and order," he said.

Bommai said that the perpetrators have targeted Mangaluru airport because it's a hub for commercial activities and because the property damage could have been severe here.

"In the past, there have been several such attempts to destroy property and disturb communal harmony in the society... We will find out what materials were used for in this case and also bring the people behind this to book," he said.

Pictures of the accused were also issued by the police. (ANI)

