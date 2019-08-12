Security beefed up across Red fort ahead of August 15

Delhi (India) Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of August 15 celebrations, the security measures have been intensified, in and around Delhi's Red fort here.

Delhi Police, this year, have installed facial recognition system along with CCTV cameras to ensure fool-proof security.

Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of police said, "We are fully prepared, and ready to meet any kind of exigency. More than 400 CCTV cameras have been installed. Our facial recognition system will alert us if any criminal, who is in our special inputs, arrives near the venue."

"We are taking every input seriously that is being received by our agencies. Apart from the local police, we are also getting the assistance from the security unit of Delhi Police, National security guard, Special protection group, and different components of army," She further added.

Commenting on the security measures that are being undertaken, Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of police, law and order said, "community meetings have been held across all these areas, and along with the cooperation of locals, things have become easier for us." (ANI)