Security beefed up after terror alert issued to Gujarat

Kutch (Gujarat) India, Aug 14 (ANI): After the Central Intelligence Bureau issued terror alert to Gujarat Police about potential terrorist intrusions on the Indo-Pak border, security was beefed up in the area with deployment of Marine and border police.

"We've taken necessary measures to ensure no such intrusion can take place. We have deployed more teams of Marine and borders police on border areas, we are doing 24x7 vehicle checking in all these border areas," East Kutch Superintendent of Police (SP) Parikshita Rathod said on Tuesday.

In the view of the alert, state Deputy General of Police has instructed all the officers to carry their weapon all the time with them.

"We have also alerted all the border residents and fishermen to inform us in case of any suspicious vehicle or boat or person seen by anyone," Rathod added.

Earlier, a terror alert was issued by Central Intelligence Bureau to Gujarat Police about terrorist intrusion in the India Pakistan border at Kutch-Gujarat.

All the border areas have also been put on high alert. (ANI)

