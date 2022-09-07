Security beefed up ahead of Central Vista inauguration

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of the Central Vista on Thursday, Delhi Police is gearing up for the security arrangements in view of the heavy traffic and crowd at the event.

The government will be organising drone shows and cultural programmes for the public from September 9 to 11. For security purposes, drones will not be permitted near Central Vista on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits. But, it will be allowed for the rest of the days.

Alap Patel, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic while talking to ANI requested the public to avoid using private vehicles and plan their travels well in advance.

"The inauguration of Central Vista has been anticipated for long and hence a huge crowd is expected to garner at the spot, post-inauguration. So we have started making the arrangements accordingly. People will be able to roam easily around the Rajpath area.

They will also be able to purchase food items from the official vendors. We have also made arrangements for washrooms".

"Two areas have been allocated for parking spaces having the capacity of around 500 and 300 cars respectively. But, as huge crowds are expected to turn at the event, we would suggest people to not bring their private vehicles and use DMRC buses and other public transport," the DCP said.



the DCP also requested people to use the parking spaces of the metro stations.

"Out of the six, four parking, lots will be open at Kartavya path and the other two at a nearby location. Also, due to a large number of pedestrians in the place, buses will be diverted at the route from 6 pm to 9 pm, he added.

The DCP also named the roads and junctions which will be diverted or will be facing huge traffic regarding the event.

"In order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi District, the following road will be diverted from C-Hexagon; Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, and Copernicus Marg," the DCP said.

"Other than these, the following roads and junctions are expected to witness heavy volumes of traffic during the period; W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Claridge Hotel, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, R/A Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, and Akbar Road," he added.



DCP Patel also said that as traffic is expected in future, some permanent changes have also been brought I the traffic system. Underpasses have been created for the purpose, and the vehicles will have to pass through them to come towards India gate and Janpath. (ANI)

