Security beefed up ahead of march to Parliament by JNU students

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Security was strengthened outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday ahead of the march by students to Parliament demanding complete roll-back of fee hike.

"The students would not be allowed to proceed to Parliament. Section 144 is imposed in the area around Parliament," said DCP South West, Devender Arya.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) has said it will be a march to "save public education" and to appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

Earlier yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor of JNU M Jagadesh Kumar said academic activities had greatly suffered in the past two weeks due to the protests and urged the students to end their strike.

JNU students have been protesting against fee hike and the draft hostel manual.

The Winter Session of Parliament began today and is scheduled to go on till December 13. (ANI)

