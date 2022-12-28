Security beefed up ahead of R-Day after four terrorists gunned down in Jammu: ADGP

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 28 (ANI): Considering the history of terror incidents before January 26, Republic Day, the border security grid has been strengthened in the Jammu province, the additional director general of police (ADGP) informed in a statement.

"On the eve of 26th January and considering the previous history of interception of terrorists during this season, the Border Security grid was strengthened in Jammu Province," the statement read.

And in the latest incident around 7.25 am on Wednesday, tbe ADGP said security forces flagged down a truck on the National Highway, in the Sirdha area, after noticing suspicious movement.

The truck was intercepted at the Sidhra Naka by a joint patrolling team of the police and the Army's Special Forces.

During the checking of the vehicle, for which the Special Forces deployed assault dogs, terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, four terrorists were eliminated and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized.

Among the firearms and ammunition seized were seven AK-47 rifles, one M-4 rifle, one pistol, 14 grenades, and about Rs 50,000 in cash, along with ammunition and pouches.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the spot during the firefight between the forces and the suspected terrorists.



The truck owner is yet to be identified, the ADGP said.

During further investigation, the number plate of the truck was found to be fake. The engine and chassis numbers were also found to be tampered with, the ADGP said, adding that the help of foremsic teams has been sought for in this matter.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the driver, he said, adding that searches were being conducted at bus stands, railway stations and marketplaces, among other public places. All checkpoints have been alerted, he informed further.

The seized items are being examined for clues on the identity of slain terrorists and the driver, the ADGP said, adding that other scientific and electronic evidence is also being collected to identify the terror group to which the attackers belonged and identify their overground support structure.

An FIR was registered in connection with the encounter and an investigation is underway.

Two weeks ago, a huge consignment of arms and ammunition was recovered from a truck in the Narwal area of Jammu.

Considering the recent developments, a high alert had been sounded in all districts of Jammu province, the ADGP said. (ANI)

