Security beefed up at Red Fort ahead of Republic Day 2023: DCP North

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Delhi Police has increased the deployment of security equipment and personnel at the Red Fort, ahead of the Republic Day 2023 preparations, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Khalsi informed on Monday.

Talking to ANI, DCP North said that they carry out the security arrangements in two-fold under verification and briefing.

"Firstly, we carry out door-to-door verifications of cinema halls, hotels, and guest houses, from around 2-2.5 months back. Under this, our foot and vehicle patrolling are beefed up. Secondly, we carry out briefing, under which, we brief people that if they find any suspicious people or object, they should inform the nearest police stations and authorities," he said.



"If we receive any specific inputs regarding a particular group, then we carry out proper verification of people and sympathisers of these groups. This time also we have beefed up security and night patrolling," he said.

DCP (North) further said that this year they are focussing more towards the 'quality' of CCTV cameras, so as to shorten the time between detecting and responding.

"Based on some inputs, we increased local security at the Red Fort on both human and technological fronts. We are sure that due to our preparations, no untoward incident will happen," he said.

He said that the procurement and capacity building of the police has increased in view of the G20 summit.

On being asked about some alleged 'Khalistani graffitis' written in some parts of Delhi, the DCP (North) said that arrangements near the Red Fort are very tight and no such thing will happen at the Red Fort. (ANI)

