Security beefed up in AMU ahead of tentative debate on Kashmir issue

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:49 IST

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Following speculations of a debate being organised in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the Kashmir issue, the district administration on Wednesday beefed up security around the campus to avoid any untoward incident.
Sharing details of the development, Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samanya told ANI, "Through social media we had received information that some AMU students were going to have a debate on the Kashmir issue and scrapping of Article 370. Hence as a precautionary measure, we have deployed force."
He also informed that one company of RAF, civil police and PAC have been deployed to ensure there is no law and order problem.
This comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 35A and dilution of Article 370, provisions that gave special right to subjects of the state of Jammu and Kashmir over several matters including land, government jobs and scholarships.
The government has also bifurcated the state and carved out Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

