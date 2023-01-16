Security beefed up in Ayodhya after arrest of two terrorists in Delhi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya after two terrorists were arrested in the national capital, who according to the Delhi Police, were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on the 'right-wing Hindu leaders', an official said on Monday.

According to Shailendra Kumar Gautam, CO, Ayodhya, an alert has been issued in the city and strict surveillance of vehicles is being done to avert an untoward incident in the city where the construction of Ram temple is underway.

"Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya after two terrorists were arrested in Delhi. An Alert has been issued. Strict surveillance and checking of vehicles are running in the entire city. Police are checking two-wheelers and four-wheelers at the entrance of Ayodhya Dham. People coming to Ayodhya are given entry only after seeing an ID card. Intensive checking campaign is being carried out in Mutt, temples of Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi Marg located in Ayodhya Tedhi Bazar," Gautam said.

Meanwhile, Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj, Chief Priest Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya said that the terrorists would be eliminated if they are conspiring an attack on the Ram temple.



"They do not know that Hanuman Ji is sitting here like a king who protects the entire world. Our security is tight. Earlier there was an attack in 2005 on Ram Janmabhoomi in which 5 terrorists were killed. The second case was RDX filled cooker bomb found at Ayodhya Hanumangarhi, which too got deactivated. The terrorists who are conspiring to attack the Ram temple will be killed," he said.

Earlier on January 15, Delhi Police said that the two terrorists who were arrested this week in the national capital were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on the "right-wing Hindu leaders" in various states.

Recovery of live cartridges and hand grenades was also done.

The terrorists were identified as Jagjit Singh (29), a resident of Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, and Naushad Ali (56) hailing from Jahangir Puri area of the national capital.

"They were tasked to plan and carry out attacks on right-wing Hindu leaders in neighbouring states. Three Pistols, 22 live cartridges, and two hand grenades were recovered," police said. (ANI)

