Deputy Inspector General, Parmaditya Photo/ANI
Security beefed up in Goa ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:55 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, security arrangements have been beefed up in Goa on Thursday.
Deputy Inspector General, Parmaditya, said, "We are taking special security measures this year ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Today, we had a meeting with all the security units including Superintendent of Police North, SP South, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). North and South Goa will be under special surveillance as these areas will witness major part of the celebrations."
"We have chalked out a plan and have requested our Deputy Superintendent of Police to install CCTV Cameras around the celebration areas and extra private security guards to ensure the safety of the devotees. We have asked them to regulate and control the crowds," the official added.
He also advised people to be alert. "If they find anything suspicious then they should report it to the police," he said.
The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 10-day festival will commence on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar (Sept 2). (ANI)

