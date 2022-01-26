Security beefed up in J-K's Rajouri on Republic Day

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on the occasion of Republic Day.

"At Rajouri here, we are constantly monitoring the security developments and checking vehicles at various spots from time to time, especially on the occasion of Republic Day," Salman, a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police said.



Meanwhile, in the national capital today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) in the morning prior to participating in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, Defense Secretary, Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces, ie, Army, Air Force, and Navy, were also present on this occasion.

Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity, and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the Nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

