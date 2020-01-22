Security beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Ahead of the Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said the security has been beefed up in Kashmir.

"All arrangements have been made with regard to security measures on ground, the security in South Kashmir has been reviewed. We visited Anantnag and also took stock of the security in other districts," DGP Singh said.

"We have strengthened the security measures in Srinagar ahead of the Republic Day," he added. (ANI)

