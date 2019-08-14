Security beefed up in UP, Haryana ahead of Independence Day

Chandigarh/Uttar Pradesh [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Security arrangements have been beefed up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in view of the upcoming Independence Day and 'Rakhsha Bandhan' celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar and Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk held press conferences on Tuesday and announced the increased security.

"Special alerts have been issues to tighten security. Checks will be carried out in crowded areas. We are also making special arrangement since both Independence Day and 'Raksha Bandhan' are on the same day," Kumar said in Lucknow.

Virk also said that security has been tightened across the state for peaceful celebration of the Independence Day.

"Additional forces have been deployed at the venues where the national flag will be hoisted. Security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. We are keeping a close eye on the movement of people and vehicles across the State," Virk said.

As a part of security arrangement, checking and patrolling will be intensified in the two states and police will be keeping a close eye on suspicious items and persons. Close vigil is also being kept at crowded locations like markets, bus stands, railway stations and hotels. (ANI)

