New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.
As per DCP, Central District, Shweta Chauhan, "Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence."
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Security beefed up outside Gautam Gambhir's residence after alleged death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'
ANI | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 10:13 IST
