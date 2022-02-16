Security breach at Ajit Doval's residence

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A security breach was reported at the residence of the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.



An unidentified man tried to enter the residence of Doval in a car. He was stopped by the security personnel and is now being interrogated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

As per the initial details in the matter, the man came in a rented car and seems to be mentally disturbed.

Further interrogation is reported to be underway. While the intruder claimed that he had a chip inserted in his body, the police found the claim to be false. (ANI)

