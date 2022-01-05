Security breach during PM's visit to Punjab, MHA seeks detailed report from state govt

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The state government has also been asked to "fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".

The action was taken after the Prime Minister's convoy during his visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said a Home Ministry statement.



"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," the statement said.

The PM then proceeded to travel by road after confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the statement said.

"Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors."

"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," read the statement.

The Home Ministry said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government.

As per procedure, the Home Ministry said, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport." (ANI)

