Security forces apprehend active insurgent of proscribed group in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 17 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifle and Manipur Police apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF)J from Manipur''s Imphal West district, informed officials on Friday.

The security forces apprehended the cadre from Tarung village on Wednesday.

"Assam Rifles apprehends ZUF(J) insurgent in Manipur Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 15 Sep, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group ZUF(J) from Tarung Village, Imphal West, Manipur," Assam Rifle said in a tweet.



In another operation, the security forces apprehended two individuals recovering contraband items worth Rs 24.2 from Nagaland.



"Assam Rifles recover contraband items in Nagaland. #AssamRifles, on 14 Sep, in a joint operation with Police apprehended two individuals recovering contraband items worth Rs 24.2 Lakhs from Signal Basti, Dimapur District, Nagaland," it said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

