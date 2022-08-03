Security forces apprehend Naga militant in Arunachal

Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Troops of Digboi Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps have apprehended an active East Naga National Group (ENNG) cadre in Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh.

The troops recovered one pistol and eight rounds from the cadre, said a press release on Tuesday.

After questioning the cadre was handed over to police for further investigation.

Earlier in July, an Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadre was apprehended by Assam Police and Indian Army in a joint operation at New Balijan in Sadiya.

The apprehended ENNG cadre was identified as Rangashor Chakma (25), a resident of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

One 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine and four live rounds were recovered from him.

According to the police, Chakma was involved in extortion activities in the Sadiya area.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Army and police launched an operation in the Sadiya area and nabbed the cadre of the proscribed outfit.

While in another case, security forces nabbed a 24-year-old ENNG rebel from Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

A joint team of nine Assam Rifles and Changlang police have apprehended the cadre identified as self-styled Sergeant Major Sampan Harap alias Jugli of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) outfit from Changlang.

According to police, he was attempted to recruit new members and involved in extortion cases in Changlang town.

Security forces have launched operations against the insurgents hiding in Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have apprehended many cadres of insurgent groups operating from Myanmar. The rebel outfit wants to disturb the peace of the region by carrying out subversive activities," said a police source.

Arunachal Pradesh shares its boundary with Myanmar and very easily the insurgent groups enter Arunachal through a jungle route. (ANI)

