Security forces apprehend NSCN (IM) area commander in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police apprehended self-styled Maj Anok Wangsa, Area Commander, Longding-Charaideo-Mon regions of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday.

The joint operation by the security forces was launched in the early hours of Sunday and involved a search of a designated.

"At around 03:30 AM, one of the teams intercepted a vehicle which was moving on the Namtola - Jampan Axis and immediately identified and apprehended the individual. A search of the vehicle yielded concealed weapons and ammunition," an official release read.

During interrogation, Wangsa confirmed that he had hidden more weapons, ammunition and warlike stores in his house located on Assam - Nagaland border.

The teams also recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and warlike stores to include one AK-56 Rifle, many pistols and more than Rs 5 lakh in cash during the search.

"The apprehended individual is the deputy of Self Styled Major General Absolom Tangkhul of NSCN (IM) who is believed to be involved in the killing of MLA Mr Tirong Aboh. The apprehension of this individual has been greatly welcomed by the locals of districts of Mon (Nagaland), Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) and Charaideo (Assam)," the release said. (ANI)

