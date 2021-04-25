Security forces apprehend NSCN (R) cadre in Nagaland

Assam rifle and Nagaland Police apprehended one cadre of NSCN (R)
ANI | Updated: Apr 24, 2021 11:31 IST


Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police apprehended one cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland here on April 21.
"Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Nagaland Police on 21 Apr apprehended a cadre of NSCN (R) from General Area New Reserve Colony, Kohima District in Nagaland. @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBHindi," tweeted Assam Rifles.

Earlier in the same day, Assam Rifles informed it foiled a smuggling attempt of contraband items in Manipur on Friday.

"Assam Rifles, 23 Apr foiled a smuggling attempt of contraband items to include 1250 kg of Org Ashwagandha worth Rs 2 lakhs and 25 bags of branded shoes worth Rs 52.15 lakhs in Tarao, Tengnoupal District, Manipur," said in another tweet. (ANI)

