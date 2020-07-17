NSCN (K-YA) member apprehended by the security forces from Perizie Colony, Kohima on July 14.
Security forces apprehended NSCN (K-YA) cadre in Nagaland's Kohima

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:10 IST

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 17 (ANI): Security forces apprehended a cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) near Kohima's Perizie Colony on July 14.

According to the Indian Army, troops also recovered one point 22mm Pistol, five rounds of point 22mm live ammunition, and incriminating documents from the possession of the individual.

Security forces apprehended an active cadre of NSCN (K-YA) near Perizie Colony, Kohima on July 14 along with one point 22 mm pistol, live ammunition and incriminating documents,” said Eastern Command, Indian Army. (ANI)

