Security forces arrest one LeT terror associate in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles have arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for being involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to terrorists, which included transportation of arms and explosive material Kulgam.



An FIR has been registered against the terror associate in Yaripora police station, and further investigation is underway.

"Kulgam Police along with 34 RR arrested a terror associate of proscribed outfit LET, Incriminating material and Explosive substance has been recovered. Case FIR No.154/2020 stands registered in PS Yaripora under relevant sections of law @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DigSkr," District Police Kulgam said in a tweet. (ANI)

