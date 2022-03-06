Security forces arrested LeT terrorist in J-K's Ganderbal district

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today evening during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP, near Shuhama Nagbal, A police party of PC Ganderbal, 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 115 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended an active terrorist of LeT outfit," the police said.

The terrorist was identified as Mohammad Altaf Wani, the residence of Keegam village of Shopian.



The police said that the terrorist on seeing the intensive checking by Security Forces from a distance tried to return towards the Warpow route and was challenged. His attempt to flee was foiled and he was nabbed at some distance from the MVCP, it added.

He is already found involved in a case under sections 18, 20 and 38 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Shopian police station.

An FIR has been registered in the Ganderbal police station.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

