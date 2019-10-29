Security forces brief European Parliament members on Pak's role in promoting terrorism

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) visiting Jammu and Kashmir was briefed by security forces, including the Army, on the role of Pakistan in fuelling terrorism in the Valley, sources in the Army have said.

During the meeting, which took place at 15 Corps Headquarters in Srinagar, the delegation was also briefed on the role of the Pakistani Army in pushing terrorists into India, sources added.

The delegation arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. During their stay, they will meet Jammu and Kashmir administration officials as well as local residents in Srinagar and call on Governor Saya Pal Malik.

The Prime Minister, while welcoming the delegation at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, had expressed hope that they would have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit J&K after it stripped the region of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5. (ANI)

