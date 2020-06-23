Security forces bust active hideout in Srinagar's Harwan, seize ammunition

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): In a joint operation, security forces on Tuesday busted an active hideout loaded with arms and ammunition in Srinagar's Harwan.

"A joint operation launched at Harwan in Srinagar today on own sources inputs corroborated by Jammu and Kashmir Police. An active hideout busted and warlike stores-Underbarrel Grenade with grenades, GPS, AK magazine and administrative stores recovered," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

The joint operation is in progress, said Indian Army. More information is awaited.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, in which, two terrorists and one CRPF personnel were killed. (ANI)

