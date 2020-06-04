Security force personnel with the recovered arms and ammunition from the operation in Kishtwar
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Kishtwar

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2020 04:36 IST

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): A joint team of Indian Army and Police busted a terrorist hideout, which resulted in a recovery of arms, ammunition and warlike stores, in Chhachchha forest of Kishtwar district on June 3.
The recoveries included one AK 56 Rifle, one magazine with 27 rounds, one under-barrel grenade launcher, one 9 mm Pistol, one pistol magazine with six rounds, according to a release.
Earlier last month, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout located in a shop, belonging to a government employee, in Pulwama district. (ANI)

