Security forces conduct search operation in J-K's Pulwama after encounter with terrorists

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): A joint cordon and search operation by security forces is underway here in Pulwama's Bandzoo area after an encounter broke out with terrorists on Tuesday morning.

So far, two unidentified terrorists have been killed while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries.

"Joint Troops of 182 CRPF, Indian Army and JKP are carrying out CASO in which an encounter broke out with terrorists. 2 Terrorists have been neutralised. 1 CRPF jawan who had bullet injury and evacuated to hospital succumbed to injuries," said the Central Reserve Police Force.

Two terrorists were eliminated and 2 AK-47 was recovered from the spot.

Police and security forces are on the job, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

