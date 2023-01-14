Security forces deployed around Aligarh Muslim University as students plan protest against Kerala Guv event

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police deployed security forces around Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday even as students planned to stage a protest against an event by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, officials said.

The Kerala Governor was scheduled to participate in a program organised on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Habitat Centre, near the university.



Prior to the commencement of the program, students with a different ideology posted social media messages that they would show black flags to Khan as a mark of protest, as per the reports.

Additional District Magistrate of Aligarh, Meenu Rana, said that magistrates have been appointed to keep a check on the security arrangements.

"Magistrates have been appointed to check the arrangements. We are on high alert. We have spoken to the protestors who denied plans of showing black flags during Kerala Governor's program," the ADM said. (ANI)

