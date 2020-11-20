Security forces destroys IED in Kulgam district of J-K

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detected near Shurat village in Kulgam district on Friday.



"An IED was detected by Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police near Shurat village in Kulgam district," said the official statement of CRPF.

It added that the bomb disposal squad (BDS) teams of the Army and police reached the spot and destroyed the IED safely. (ANI)

