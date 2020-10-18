Security forces eliminate NSCN (K-YA) cadre in Arunachal's Longding

Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): In joint operation, security forces have eliminated a hardcore cadre of NSCN (K-YA) in general area Wakka, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.



"Based on specific input, the security forces launched an operation along with police in general area Wakka. On being challenged, the firing was initiated by insurgents to which own troops retaliated. In the ensuing firefight, security forces eliminated one insurgent, without damage to own troops or any civilians," the Indian Army said in an official statement.

The security forces also recovered one Lathode gun with three live rounds, one .32 pistol with magazine and one round and one Chinese hand grenade.

"The recovered items were handed over to Longding Police Station," it added. (ANI)

