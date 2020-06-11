Security forces eliminated 68 terrorists in J-K during lockdown, over 100 this year

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir eliminated 68 terrorists, including some foreign terrorists, in several encounters between April 1 and June 10, the time when the entire country was under lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

According to the data compiled by security forces, the highest activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen have been recorded this year and 35 local terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen have been eliminated.

Interestingly, until June 10, a total number of 16 eliminated terrorists, includes 10 unknown foreign terrorists, are yet to be identified.

The lockdown was first announced on March 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. At least 25 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were neutralized by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three months alone.

From January this year till 10th June, security forces have neutralized more than 100 terrorists from various organisations which includes Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-E-Mohammad, etc.

In April, the security forces conducted the maximum number of operations, in which 28 terrorists of various organisations were eliminated.

Similarly in May, 15 terrorists were killed by joint teams of the Central Reserve Police Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Indian Army.

A total number of 20 terrorists were eliminated in the last month, out of which six were identified to have been from terror group Hizbul Mujahideen.

In the first three months of the year, January (18), February (7) and March (7) terrorists were neutralized by security forces respectively.

According to the data, in the first six months of the year, a total number of 35 terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, four foreign terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed, 10 local terrorists of Jaish-E-Mohammad, 16 local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba and three terrorists of IS were eliminated.

In comparison, a total number of 125 terrorists were neutralized by June 30 last year. (ANI)

