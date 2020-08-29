Security forces engaged in encounter with terrorists at Kiloora in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday.
The Kashmir zone police said that an encounter has started at the Kiloora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:49 IST
