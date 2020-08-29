Representative image
Security forces engaged in encounter with terrorists at Kiloora in Shopian

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:49 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday.
The Kashmir zone police said that an encounter has started at the Kiloora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

