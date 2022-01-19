Security forces foil major attack in Manipur's Chandel, recover IED

Chandel (Manipur) [India], January 19 (ANI): Joupi and Phundrei Battalions of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGAR) (South) under Spear Corps in a joint operation with Manipur Police foiled a major attack by recovering an Improvised explosive device (IED) near Kuljang village in Chandel district of Manipur.



Based on specific inputs, security forces along with Manipur Police launched the operation which led to timely identification and disarming of the IED by the bomb disposal squad, said an official release.

The IED was meant to target the movement of the local populace as well as the Security Forces along the Sugnu - Joupi road.

After sanitisation of the area, the recovered IED was destroyed on the spot itself for ensuring security in the area and prevention of any loss to life or property. (ANI)

