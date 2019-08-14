Security forces keeping strict vigil in Rajouri ahead of August 15

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Rajouri district is on high-alert with security forces keeping strict vigil ahead of the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

"We have properly deployed all available forces with us in coordination with paramilitary and Army," said Liaqat Ali Choudhary, SP Rajouri.

"We are keeping a strict vigil on the roads coming from the border areas and people coming from outside," he added.

"Army is keeping a strict vigil on the border and regular search operations are going on. We are ready to deal with any untoward situation," he said.

The Kashmir Valley will have "some restrictions" tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day, Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir administration Rohit Kansal said on Wednesday.

"The overall security situation continues to be calm. There has been no major report of any untoward incident. There will be some restrictions tomorrow," he told reporters. (ANI)

