Security forces launch massive operation to arrest Naxals in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 30 (ANI): Chaibasa Police on Thursday launched a massive search operation for members of banned Naxal outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), in hilly areas under the limits of Tebo Police Station.

Indrajeet Mahatha, Superintendents of Police (SP) Chaibasa said," After receiving the tip-off, police personnel, battalions of CRPF reached the spot, but all of them managed to flee. Camps, motorcycles and live cartridges have been recovered. Police parties are conducting raids to arrest them."

The search operation is still on, according to Police. (ANI)

