Security forces need technology, strategy to prevent IED attacks: G Kishan Reddy

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday said the use of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) is gaining attention both in India and the world as it requires minimum effort and stressed that security forces should have the technology and strategy to prevent such attacks in the future.

"Use of IEDs is gaining attention not only in India but also globally as it requires minimum effort. Security forces need technology, strategy and capabilities to prevent such attacks," Reddy said at a seminar at National Security Guard(NSG) headquarters here.

Last week, two suspected low-intensity Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered by police at two places in Guwahati, Assam. Police have suspected ULFA's hand as per preliminary probe and stated that investigation was on.

Prior to this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in an encounter on Jammu-Srinagar Highway earlier this month had an IED ready to be used around Nagrota through a third person in a few days. (ANI)

