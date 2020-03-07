Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Security forces have recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals here on Friday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kirtan Rathore said, "Security forces recovered four IEDs planted by Naxals in Patkalbeda, Tadokee area on Friday. The recovered IEDs were defused." (ANI)
Security forces recover 4 IEDs planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 08:28 IST
Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Security forces have recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals here on Friday.