Security forces recover 4 IEDs planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Security forces have recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals here on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kirtan Rathore said, "Security forces recovered four IEDs planted by Naxals in Patkalbeda, Tadokee area on Friday. The recovered IEDs were defused." (ANI)

