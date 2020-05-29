Security forces recover arms cache in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Army in a joint operation with Arunachal Pradesh Police recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from Miao Bum Reserve Forest in Changlang district on Wednesday.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding the presence of armed NSCN (IM) cadres, the joint team launched the operation in the forested area.

During the search operation conducted in inclement weather and inhospitable terrain, the team successfully recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and other war like stores, read a statement.

The recovered items included one AK-56 rifle with three magazines and 115 live rounds of ammunition, one .22 pistol with a magazine and three live rounds of ammunition, one under barrel grenade launcher, one hand grenade, one kg of explosives and other war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation. (ANI)

