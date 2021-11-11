38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Chhattisgarh Police recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature (Photo/ANI)
38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Chhattisgarh Police recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature (Photo/ANI)

Security forces recover firearms, IED components in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2021 13:31 IST


Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Security forces on Thursday morning recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"In a joint search operation today morning, the 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Chhattisgarh Police recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region," said ITBP.
Further details awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl