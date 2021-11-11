Security forces recover firearms, IED components in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Security forces on Thursday morning recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).



"In a joint search operation today morning, the 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Chhattisgarh Police recovered firearms, IED components and Naxal literature in the jungles of Budhanchapar in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region," said ITBP.

