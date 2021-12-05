Security forces should've meticulously examined info on movement of insurgent groups: NDPP LS MP on Nagaland civilian killings

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A day after the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of Nagaland, Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi on Sunday said that even if the security forces had received information about the movement of insurgent groups, they should have examined the inputs meticulously.

While speaking to ANI here today, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MP said, "In the last 25 years, all the naga national groups are engaged in a dialogue with the Central Government. It is said that security forces have received some info about the movement of insurgent groups. I can't totally rule this out, but, even if such information was there, the security forces should have meticulously examined the inputs."



His remarks came after some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Soon after the incident, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Meanwhile, as per the sources, Local citizens in the Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday staged protests at an Assam Rifles camp in the district after civilians got killed in an operation of Special Forces. There was also an attempt to attack the camp after which the troops on the ground had to take defensive action. (ANI)

