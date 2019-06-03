Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Shopian, 1 dead

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in the Molu-Chitragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

One terrorist has been killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Molu-Chitragam area of Shopian district.

The exchange of fire is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)