Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in the Molu-Chitragam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
One terrorist has been killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Molu-Chitragam area of Shopian district.
The exchange of fire is currently underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Shopian, 1 dead
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:41 IST
