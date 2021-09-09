Security guards at Noida housing society caught on camera thrashing resident; 8 arrested

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Noida Police on Thursday arrested eight persons including seven security guards of a residential society in Sector 100 here for allegedly thrashing two residents with sticks following an argument.

The incident took place in Lotus Boulevard housing society in which two residents were seen being hit with sticks by security guards on Wednesday morning and a video of the incident went viral.

Rajesh S, DCP Noida said police took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered yesterday. “A case was registered and including the guard supervisor, a total of 8 people were arrested and are being sent to jail today. The three people seen in the video are yet to be arrested. We will soon arrest them too," the DCP said.

"The name of the president and the secretary of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has been included in the FIR. We will take action against them if we find any evidence against them. The investigation is still ongoing," the DCP added.

According to the DCP, the resident had asked for a key to set up an internet router but could not produce the required letter of permission after which he and the guards got into a scuffle and was allegedly beaten up by the security guards. The DCP said videos of the incident are being examined.

Aditya, one of the guards of the society said, "I was not there at the time when the incident took place, but I heard that fight took place between a resident and guards. The fight took place over a key. The resident first had an argument with the guard whom he also slapped. Later when the security officer arrived the matter escalated. We don't have permission to beat anyone."

Suresh Singh, the resident who along with his son had been allegedly thrashed by the guards said: "I am not feeling safe in this society. Not only me, but no resident is feeling safe in the society. No one came to contact us and to know the whole matter. Whichever people came here, they were trying to save AOA and security guards."

"Police are investigating the whole matter. I have told police what happened and the police is conducting an investigation," he said.

Tej Prakash, President of the society's AOA said "As far as my understanding, elections are around the corner. There are chances that this is completely politically motivated." (ANI)