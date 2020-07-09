Security guards grew suspicious as Vikas Dubey refused to remove mask, says senior official of private security company

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused of Kanpur encounter, was arrested on Thursday following suspicion as security guards at Mahakaleshwar temple here asked him to remove his mask, said a senior official of a private security company said.

Rituraj Sinha, Group Managing Director at SIS Group Enterprises, which is engaged in the security duties at the temple complex, said Dubey was wearing a mask and was asked to remove it.

"It was when we asked him to take off his mask that we began to have suspicions that he is not a good man. He even tried to move to the back of the line but couldn't do so as there were other devotees behind him," Sinha told ANI.

"As soon as the mask was removed, Lakhan Yadav-- the security guard who was suspicious -- recognized Vikas and asked him who he was. Dubey shouted, 'I am Vikas Dubey, Kanpur'. He was caught by Yadav and supervisor Mohit and the Quick Response Team was alerted. Four more security personnel were on the scene. Immediately, the police station at the temple premises was informed," he added. Dubey was then taken to the police station.

Sinha said Yadav played a big role in helping arrest of the accused.

Dubey is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Earlier today, Bahua Dubey and Prabhat Mishra, close aides of the main accused, were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur respectively. (ANI)

