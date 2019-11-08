Security heightened ahead of Ayodhya title dispute verdict

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Security has been heightened here ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Earlier yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with all district magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace.

"There is no doubt that Ayodhya Ram Mandir - Babri Masjid dispute is very old now but the Supreme Court will now decide on the matter. Everybody has put up their front. This is a moment of examination for everyone. If the verdict comes in favour of the Ram temple also, the Hindus should not get over-excited. The entire world is looking at India so we should be restrained in our reaction to the verdict," Swami Chakrapani, President of All India Hindu Mahasabha said.

"From day one, the stand of the Muslim community is that they will respect and accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. Even if the verdict will come against us, then also we will accept and respect the verdict," Mohammad Sajid Rashidi, President of All India Imam Association said.

"There are people who say that "kuch bhi ho, Ram Mandir wahin banega" (Whatever happens, Ram temple will be built at the disputed site). What if the verdict is in favour of Babri Masjid? Will the government, VHP, and other organisations, help in the construction of the mosque? They will not do that. Peace and harmony should be maintained," he added.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict.

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict before November 17. (ANI)

