Security heightened in Saharanpur amid bandh against CAA, promotion in reservation

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Security has been tightened and additional security forces deployed in the area as scores of people have come out on streets to support the bandh call given by Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad against the Supreme Court ruling on a reservation in promotion in government jobs. He has also called for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The police have warned that strict action will be taken against those found to force the shopkeepers to close their shops or those who participate in any unlawful incident.

Azad led the march against the Supreme Court ruling on a reservation in promotion to Aurangabad today. He also garlanded a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The protest has also been called against the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. (ANI)

