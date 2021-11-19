Security in Jhansi increased ahead of PM Modi's visit to attend 'Raksha Samarpan Parv'

By Rajnish Singh

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jhansi on Friday to attend the ongoing 'Raksha Samarpan Parv', heightened security arrangements are visible on the ground.

'Khaki' dress (uniform worn by police personnel) was seen on almost every nook and corner in the city that seemed to be turned into a fortress.

A thick security blanket ahead of PM Modi's visit was on the ground since Friday morning ahead of the event scheduled for 5 pm.

The Prime Minister will participate in the concluding event of the three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' inaugurated on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jhansi, which lies in the region of Bundelkhand on the banks of the Pahuj River.

There was a deserted look on roads leading to Jhansi Fort from where Prime Minister will dedicate various schemes to the nation. Only security personnel and people linked to the arrangements were seen on these roads.

Roads were clean and all shops under the periphery of around one kilometre were closed. There were hundreds of banners, posters and cut-outs of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on both sides along the roads leading to 'Killa Road' (roads heading towards Jhansi Fort).

Police forces of 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh that included approximately 8,000 police personnel are deployed in the city to ensure full-proof security, a senior police officer told ANI requesting anonymity.

"These forces include over 2,000 women police personnel. Over 1,000 police personnel are deployed in plain clothes. The additional Police forces are deployed since November 15," said the officer.



Police have intensified the security arrangements and have diverted all heavy vehicles for about the next five hours on the arterial roads.

Police personnel are deployed on almost every 50-metre distance on both sides of roads heading towards Jhansi Fort where the Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate and launch several new initiatives of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to the Nation.

A grand ceremony is being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on Friday (November 19), which also is the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the epitome of bravery and courage and a great National icon of Rashtra Raksha and India's Independence struggle.

The three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' that began on Wednesday will culminate with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate a number of schemes to the Nation that includes setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools; launch of NCC Border and Coastal Scheme, NCC Alumni Association and national programme of Simulation Training for National Cadet Corps cadets.

The Prime Minister will also lay of the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Ltd at the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor before addressing a gathering here in the city.

He will also hand over indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter, drones and UAVs and Advanced EW suite for naval ships to the Armed Forces, in a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Prime Minister will also launch a digital kiosk at National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes and National War Memorial (NWM) mobile app.

The 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' is being organised along with the government of Uttar Pradesh. The programme on Friday will see the participation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) is formally dedicating a number of schemes to the nation in the celebration titled 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv'. These events are part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' celebrations. (ANI)

