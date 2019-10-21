Security increased ahead of festivals in Ghaziabad, say police

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Security has been tightened at vital spots here ahead of festivals after central security agencies issued a security alert, police said on Sunday.

Speaking to media, SP City, Manish Kumar Mishra said, "Central agencies have issued an alert ahead of the festivals and therefore there is an increase in security at vital spots in Ghaziabad which is also a National Capital Region (NCR).

"We are keeping anti-riot equipment ready and we are ready to face any emergency situation," he said. (ANI)

