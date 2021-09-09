Security increased at Vijayawada airport after TDP leader denied permission to visit murder victim's family

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Heavy security has been deployed at Vijayawada airport in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram on Thursday after National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nara Lokesh was denied permission to visit the family of the victim of a murdered girl in Guntur district earlier this year.

Lokesh had planned to go to Narasaraopet town in Guntur to visit the family of the deceased named Anusha, who was murdered in February 2021, sources said.

The state police denied permission to the TDP leader alleging political motive behind the visit. However, irrespective of being denied permission, Lokesh decided to take up his tour.



As vehicles were not allowed on the roads leading to the airport, passengers were compelled to walk to the highway to get transportation access.

Anusha, a student undertaking her graduation, was allegedly murdered by Vishnuvardhan Reddy in February 2021. Vishnuvardhan was reportedly harassing her in the name of love. He had suspected that she was moving closely with another man.

On February 24, Vishnuvardhan Reddy allegedly killed her and surrendered in the police station. Police had arrested and produced him before the court. However, the accused was later granted bail. (ANI)

