Security increased in sensitive areas along Delhi-Ghaziabad border: UP Police

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Security has been increased in sensitive areas along the Delhi-Ghaziabad border in wake of violence in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said: "Ghaziabad is divided into 56 zones and 18 sectors. There is peace in the district. However, in view of the Friday Jumma prayers, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers. Rapid Action Force is patrolling sensitive areas. Social media is also being monitored."

He said that some people have also been identified for posting inflammatory content on social media and an investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Ghaziabad SSP Kalnidhi Naithani had said that district police prevented a mob from resorting to violence in areas bordering Delhi.

"During the violence in Delhi, Ghaziabad police in border areas prevented the mob from setting things on fire and resorting to vandalism," Naithani told ANI.

"On the night of February 26, police rescued an auto driver who was being beaten up at the Loni border area and admitted him to the hospital," he added.

He also said that Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey and police were continuously patrolling the border areas.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police crime branch to investigate the violence in Delhi.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in violence in north east Delhi from February 23 onward. (ANI)