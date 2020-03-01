Security increased, Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Security presence has been increased and Section 144 imposed in the Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday even though the Hindu Sena had yesterday called off a protest calling for clearing the blocked road.

People have been advised not to assemble, even as Section 144 of the CrCP has been imposed in the area.

"People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings," the Delhi Police directive stated.

A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)